Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 361,466 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 361,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,915,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of BJ’s Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BJ opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

