Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $443.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

