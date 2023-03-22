Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

