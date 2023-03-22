Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,969 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $30,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hershey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.50. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

