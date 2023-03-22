Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE STZ opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

