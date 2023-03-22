Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.75% of RingCentral worth $25,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock worth $487,445 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

NYSE:RNG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $129.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

