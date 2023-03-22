Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 116,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

