Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

