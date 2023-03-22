Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,511.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 360,150 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

