Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $23.65 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $507.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.