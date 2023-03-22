Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.43 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.93% of Varonis Systems worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

