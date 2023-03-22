Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $25.30 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,500.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,509.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,386.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.