Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.69 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of Natera worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 23.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock worth $8,648,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

