Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4 %

NOW stock opened at $445.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.