Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $30.06 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,340 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after buying an additional 818,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after buying an additional 502,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 29.5 %

Shares of FRC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.