Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $31.04 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Pure Storage worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after buying an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

