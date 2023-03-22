Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

