Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.69% of Infinera worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Infinera by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

