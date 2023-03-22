Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437,425 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 232.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

