Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Pinterest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.