Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 524,830 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 524,830 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 362,501 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after acquiring an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $314.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

