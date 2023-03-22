Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,307,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,093,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

