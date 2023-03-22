Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 876,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,604,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.50% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Valvoline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

