Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.39% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 489.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 239,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 199,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,573,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

BCRX stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

