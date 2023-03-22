Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,217,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $95.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

