Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.03% of Axcelis Technologies worth $26,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,372,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.