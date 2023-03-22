Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

