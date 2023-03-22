Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 12,570 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$879,900.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE BBD.B opened at C$59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$70.99.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.24 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.40.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.