Bremer Bank National Association Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

