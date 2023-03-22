Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Russel Metals stock opened at C$34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.28.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Further Reading
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.