Brian Robie Hedges Sells 10,000 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$34.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.28.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Russel Metals Company Profile

RUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

