Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 20,000 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.40.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
