Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 20,000 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $320,976.37.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $589.89 million, a PE ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Bristow Group by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristow Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

