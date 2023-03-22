Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 981 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.