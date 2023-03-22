Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

