Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,464 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 334,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

