Brookstone Capital Management Has $553,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.