Brookstone Capital Management Has $749,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

PAVE stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.