Brookstone Capital Management Takes $723,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,127,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.36. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

