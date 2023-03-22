Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,175 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

