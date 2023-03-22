Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 47,153 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BURL opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
