Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 47,153 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,859,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,763.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

