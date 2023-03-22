Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$403,875.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$403,875.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, with a total value of C$43,776.36.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$72.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.15. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$57.54 and a one year high of C$86.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

