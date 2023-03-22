Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 9,984 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE CPX opened at C$40.94 on Wednesday. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$40.21 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital Power Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

