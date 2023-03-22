Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 30.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $597.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 154.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

