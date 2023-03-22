Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 4,568 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

MSFT opened at $273.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.52.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

