Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 218.3% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

FSTA stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

