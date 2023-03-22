Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,228,221.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.74 and a 200 day moving average of $299.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

