Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO David Patrick Williams Sells 4,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $526.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.39 and a 200-day moving average of $492.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

