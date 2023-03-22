Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.