Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 343.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $20,325,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,323. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CLH opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

