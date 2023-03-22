Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $803,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
