Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $803,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Cloudflare by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Cloudflare by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

