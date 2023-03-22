Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,750 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Hess by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,171,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,661,000 after purchasing an additional 370,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.
Shares of Hess stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
