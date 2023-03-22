Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,750 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Hess by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,171,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,661,000 after purchasing an additional 370,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

